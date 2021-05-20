Seven CQ energy jobs on offer through trainee program

Seven apprentices could kick-start their careers in the energy industry. Photo: File

Seven jobs are on offer at Stanwell’s Central Queensland power station through the state-owned electricity provider’s trainee and apprenticeship program.

Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Minister Mick de Brenni said applications for seven positions were now open at Stanwell, with roles ranging from warehousing to mechanical fitters.

“Thanks to our strong economic recovery, Queensland now needs more energy to continue growing manufacturing and sustaining our resources sector, and we’ll need more workers to make it,” he said.

“Every one of the 9,500 Queenslanders employed by our publicly-owned energy companies are critical to Queensland’s electricity supply and will play a significant role in our state’s energy future.

“These apprenticeships at Stanwell are a great opportunity to learn from some of the best in electricity generation, while gaining the skills and experience that lead to stable and long-term jobs.”

Stanwell Power Station site manager Angie Zahra said the program provided a structured opportunity for participants to learn from experienced mentors.

“Stanwell’s Apprentice and Trainee Program is a fantastic opportunity for those passionate about kick-starting their career in the electricity generation industry to gain a nationally recognised qualification,” she said.

“We appreciate the opportunity to share our knowledge and watch as our apprentices and trainees develop throughout the program.

“This is an incredible opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business and open up a world of opportunities in the energy industry.”

Stanwell is hosting an information session for anyone interested in applying for its 2022 Apprentice and Trainee intake on Wednesday, May 20 at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.