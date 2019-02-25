Seven decade love story started on a railway platform

HAPPY MEMORIES: Neville and Christine Kayes of The Range celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this month

HAPPY MEMORIES: Neville and Christine Kayes of The Range celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this month Jann Houley

CUPID pointed his arrow one day in 1946 when railway worker Neville Kayes laid eyes on the love of his life, Christina.

She was walking up the busy railway platform in Rockhampton when he spotted his future wife during his work shift.

And Neville thought to himself, "that's the girl for me” and so he decided to follow her as she travelled on a rail motor to Westwood where she was living at the time.

Christina was 17 years old, and Neville was 20.

The couple hit it off and were married at St Paul's Cathedral in Rockhampton on February 10, 1949.

Their wedding was held on a Thursday, and Neville said that wasn't done in those days.

When his relatives came over from Wales for the special occasion, they couldn't understand why the couple had chosen that particular day of the week.

Neville and Christina honeymooned at Yeppoon during a cyclone, an unfortunate event for the newly wedded couple that did not foreshadow the happy marriage they enjoy to this day.

After they were married, the couple arranged for their house at Wentworth Terrace at The Range in Rockhampton to be built.

"Gradually, the street became filled with young people and we all had babies, they all grew up together,” Christina said.

Neville and Christina raised a family of three boys; Gary, Ian and Peter.

And the couple now enjoy eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The pair looked back at their formative years.

"When it was my turn to go to high school, they transferred all of the colleges from Townsville down to Cloncurry,” she said.

"That was the war years, they transferred all of the kids into the far west in case of the Japanese,” Neville added.

Following World War II, Christina's parents ran hotels in Rockhampton and she helped them out working as a barmaid.

Christina's parents owned the Ulster Arms Hotel and the Grosvenor Hotel in South Rockhampton.

"Nev almost finished grade 10 but he got a job in the railway, and he was the youngest lad porter here and then he ended up being a guard,” she said.

With his job in the railway, Neville was transferred to towns such as Emerald, Barcaldine and Alpha every year for three months, which meant Christina was on her own with their young family.

And when it came to their long, happy marriage, Neville said his secret was he had learnt not to argue.

"I do as I say, and things go smooth,” Christina said jokingly.

As The Morning Bulletin sat down for a chat with the couple, their strong connection and love for each other was undeniable.

Congratulations on reaching 70 years of marriage, Neville and Christina.

We wish you all the best for your next chapter together.