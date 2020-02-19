Menu
COMMAND POST: Bungundarra Rural Fire Brigade worked around the clock during the Cobraball bushfire disaster.
News

Seven projects chosen for bushfire recovery work

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
19th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
JUST how Livingstone Shire will spend $1 million in bushfire recovery funding has been revealed.

Councillors this week signed off on seven priority projects from a wishlist which totalled more than $11 million.

After the council secured a Federal Government grant it hosted a workshop earlier this month in partnership with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Thirteen brigades and 17 volunteer rural fire officers attended and discussed ­priorities relevant to their local brigade areas following last November’s Cobraball bushfire disaster.

Each brigade was given the opportunity to suggest things that would improve their capabilities to respond to such an event.

With more than $11 ­million in suggested ­improvements put forward, the council had its work cut out deciding where to ­channel its available $1 million.

The seven projects chosen were:

- Gravel Pit Rd to Tookers Rd - upgraded to allow northern brigades access (requested by Bondoola brigade);

- Sealing of Grandbower Rd (requested by Bondoola);

- 221 Lake Mary Rd - about 400m of bitumen in front of a new rural fire brigade (shed) location (requested by Bungundarra);

- Construction of turnaround at the end of Maries Rd which allows linkage to breaks (requested by Coowonga);

- Entrance from road to driveway apron at Coowonga Rural Fire Brigade (requested by Coowonga);

- Construction of access from road to concrete apron of Nerimbera Rural Fire ­Brigade (requested on behalf of Nerimbera);

- Upgrade to New Zealand Gully Rd - 3.1km including clearing (unknown request).

Council officers estimate the total cost of the works, which will require further investigation and refinement, at between $850,000 and $950,000.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Bill Ludwig said the $1 million in bushfire recovery funding may be extended to $1.3m but that had not been ratified yet.

Should the extra funding be made available, Cr Ludwig said Livingstone might be able to extend the scope of the works.

“And particularly Belmont brigade, who’s not on the list at this juncture of time, but I did have a meeting with them yesterday (Monday) and they certainly were excited about the opportunity with their new brigade headquarters that they’re going to put in Dawson Rd,” Cr Ludwig said.

Cr Ludwig said a lot of the projects would likely be done by contractors as the council was “fully loaded” with its workload.

“And that will be the other tick in the box - the Federal Government and the State Government are looking from these programs, to create more jobs.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

