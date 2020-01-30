Menu
Rockhampton Grammar School.
Education

Seven Rocky students in quarantine for Coronavirus precautions

Jack Evans
30th Jan 2020 6:06 PM
Rockhampton Grammar School students are among hundreds of Australians nationwide in precautionary quarantine as part of anti-coronavirus measures are taken around the country.

It is understood seven international students who had recently returned from China to restart their school year have been isolated.

An RGS spokeswoman said group of seven boys had been isolated after advice from the State Government.

“The School has arranged isolated accommodation for seven boarding students who have recently returned from China and Hong Kong. None of the students are currently exhibiting symptoms of the Novel coronavirus,” she said.

“School medical staff are undertaking regular checks of the health status of these students.”

Queensland Health ask anyone recently returned from China to stay away from public places for at least 14 days.

Queensland health is asking anyone who has travelled to or through China in the past 14 days with a fever, flu-like symptoms, or difficulty breathing, to present to a hospital or GP immediately.

Only one confirmed case has been diagnosed in the state.

“The School is in close contact with impacted families as this is also a concerning time for them,” the RGS spokeswoman said.

“Support is also being provided to all affected students to ensure that they will not be disadvantaged with their studies during any isolation period.”

