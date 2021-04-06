Seven things to do in CQ these school holidays

Rockhampton Zoo will be offering its first ever meerkat experience in April. Photo: Lachlan Berlin

With the school holidays now upon parents and children, some may be in need of a trip out of the house.

There are many events on in the Rockhampton region for the next couple of weeks, but here are just seven possibilities of entertaining the whole family.

1. Meet Rockhampton’s meerkats

For the first time, visitors to Rockhampton Zoo will be able to get up close with the meerkats.

From Tuesday, April 6, attendees will be able to book 25-minute sessions in the meerkat enclosure, and 15 per cent of all ticket sales will go to projects that support animals in the wild.

Bookings are essential and tickets will cost $100 per person, or $300 for families.

2. Emu Park Festival of the Wind

The Emu Park Festival of the Wind will be held on Sunday, April 11 at Fisherman’s Beach.

The kite festival will provide a spectacle of all shapes and sizes, as well as good stalls, carnival rides, and live entertainment.

Entry is free. The markets open at 8am and the festival begins at 10.

3. Koorana Crocodile Farm

There’s still time to catch some of Koorana’s new crocs hatching or book in a tour to see the grown-ups.

Bookings are a must – see which dates are available online.

4. Rockhampton Family Carnival

The Rockhampton Family Carnival promises rides, food, and games for all ages.

It will be held on Wednesday, April 7 at Stapleton Park from 5.30pm to 9pm.

Tickets and armbands will be available on the night.

5. CQ MastersBlasters Sports Club Open Day

CQ MasterBlasters Sports Club will host an open day in Bajool on Sunday, April 11 for those interested in getting involved in the sport.

For $30 a person, participants get four fields to play on from 9am to 4pm, as well as a barbecue lunch.

Blasters can be hired on the day.

Players must be at least eight years old, and under 12s require supervision.

6. AFL Holiday Program

People of all skill levels are welcome at a day of AFL training and games at Swan Park, Yeppoon.

The program will run for 8 to 12-year-olds on Wednesday, April 7 and for 13 to 16-year-olds the following day.

Both sessions begins at 9.30 and finish at 2pm, and lunch and drinks will be provided.

More information online.

7. Bush to Bay Market

Support local artisans showcasing clothes, accessories, and decor at the Bush to Bay Market this month.

The event will be held from 8am to 1pm on Saturday, April 17 at Central Park.