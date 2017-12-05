Menu
Seven things you didn't know about the $1 coin

Did you know the $1 coin weighs 9 grams and is 25mm in diameter. Tony Martin

FINDING a $1 coin in your back pocket or behind the couch may not warrant a Eureka moment these days, but the humble coin is nothing to be sneezed at.

Here are seven things you didn't know about the $1 coin.

1. It's made up of 92% copper, 6% Aluminium, 2% Nickel

2. Weighs 9 grams and is 25mm in diameter

3. First introduced on May 14, 1984 but planning began in mid-1970s to replace the one dollar note which had a short service life with high use.

4. The first year of minting saw 186.3 million of the coins produced at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra.

5. There is a so-called "$1/10c mule" coin out in circulation and could be worth anywhere from $1000 to $3000. It has a distinctive 'double rim' resulting from a printing error in 2000, believed to have been made from 10c coins instead of the regular $1 coins. There is thought to be between 6000-7000 in circulation.

6. In the 33 years the coin has existed, new coins are made each year, some with different artwork, but there were no new coins in 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 2012.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
