Seven-year nightmare for family of slain man

REMEMBERED: Tim Pullen's family have not given up hope they will be able to one day bring their son home. Contributed

TODAY marks seven years stuck in limbo.

It has been 2555 days since Mackay man Timothy Pullen was abducted, callously killed, driven three hours out of town and dumped, uncovered, in bushland in 2012.

His parents still think about their son every day.

They want to know where he is and most importantly, they want to lay him to rest.

Those involved in Tim's death remain in custody and have not revealed where his remains are.

Queensland's "No Body, No Parole" legislation is keeping them behind bars.

After year's spent fighting legal battles through the courts, Tim's mum Leanne Pullen is tired.

She wants answers, but fears she will never get them.

"For our family, the longer time goes on, the harder it is for us," she said.

"Each significant day ... we wonder is this the time we will be able to respectfully say goodbye?

"There is always hope. I live in hope that Tim will be found."

Mrs Pullen, who still lives in Mackay, said she believed any confession from the perpetrators, detailing where Tim was dumped, would now be tainted by a desire for freedom.

Her chance at putting her son to rest, now lies with the prospect members of the public may know critical information. She thinks someone, somewhere has information, especially in the wake of the Jay Brogden cold case breakthrough.

"I urge anyone who has information, even if they think it is insignificant, to come forward anonymously," she said.

Mrs Pullen said someone stumbling across the remains was the only other hope.