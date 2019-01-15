Menu
A B-double truck carrying cattle rolled in country Victoria.
Pets & Animals

Cows euthanised after truck rolls

by Shannon Molloy
15th Jan 2019 12:08 PM

A NUMBER of cattle have been euthanised on the side of a road in Victoria after the truck carrying them rolled.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Kee Wee Rup at 7.15am, at the intersection of Manks Road and Koo Wee Rup Road, when a B-double tipped onto its side on a roundabout.

The 42-year-old female driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries to her back and ankle and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Reports indicate a number of cattle being carried in the truck were strewn on the road, with at least one cow killed instantly and several others injured.

Victoria Police said a number of the animals were euthanised at the scene by the Department of Agriculture.

"The remaining cattle are being herded into nearby paddocks and the recovery operation is expected to take several hours," police said in a statement.

The road remained open following the incident, which police are investigating.

Channel 7 News reported the truck appeared to have rolled while negotiating a roundabout exit.

animals cows crash euthanised truck roll over victoria

