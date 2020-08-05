Several detained in Cooee Bay drug raid
SEVERAL people were detained by police during a drug raid at a Yeppoon residence.
One of those was Rebecca Dawn Hurley who appeared in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30.
There the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and drug utensils.
The court heard that on July 1, police executed a search warrant at a Poplar St house, Cooee Bay.
Hurley was subject to a pat-down search by a female police officer who found a clip-seal bag with 5g of cannabis in her possession.
Hurley also admitted to owning two used water pipes found inside the residence.
The court was told that Hurley had a history of drug offending.
Magistrate Jeff Clarke placed her on nine months’ probation with conditions.
