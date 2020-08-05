Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police raided a house at Cooee Bay, Yeppoon, and drugs charges were laid.
Police raided a house at Cooee Bay, Yeppoon, and drugs charges were laid.
News

Several detained in Cooee Bay drug raid

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
5th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SEVERAL people were detained by police during a drug raid at a Yeppoon residence.

One of those was Rebecca Dawn Hurley who appeared in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30.

There the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and drug utensils.

The court heard that on July 1, police executed a search warrant at a Poplar St house, Cooee Bay.

Hurley was subject to a pat-down search by a female police officer who found a clip-seal bag with 5g of cannabis in her possession.

Hurley also admitted to owning two used water pipes found inside the residence.

The court was told that Hurley had a history of drug offending.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke placed her on nine months’ probation with conditions.

OTHER YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Four unsecured weapons found at Cap Coast house

Drugs found in ‘various locations’ at Zilzie house

Drink-driver: 66yo woman blows .110

drug possession rebecca dawn hurley tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for more support as COVID deployment splits families

        Premium Content Calls for more support as COVID deployment splits families

        News Researcher Dr Amy Johnson says not enough is being done for defence families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

        Council worker sues for $850k for fall while on the job

        Premium Content Council worker sues for $850k for fall while on the job

        Money The worker claims he can now only work at a limited capacity due to his serious...

        FULL LIST: Where to find giant Laughing Kookaburra in Rocky

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where to find giant Laughing Kookaburra in Rocky

        Whats On The stunning piece of art makes its debut across Rockhampton after becoming a viral...

        UPGRADED BUS STOPS: See the full list of locations here

        Premium Content UPGRADED BUS STOPS: See the full list of locations here

        Motoring The $215,000 project extends from Bouldy, Gracemere, Mt Morgan, Allenstown and...