Several detained in Cooee Bay drug raid

SEVERAL people were detained by police during a drug raid at a Yeppoon residence.

One of those was Rebecca Dawn Hurley who appeared in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30.

There the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and drug utensils.

The court heard that on July 1, police executed a search warrant at a Poplar St house, Cooee Bay.

Hurley was subject to a pat-down search by a female police officer who found a clip-seal bag with 5g of cannabis in her possession.

Hurley also admitted to owning two used water pipes found inside the residence.

The court was told that Hurley had a history of drug offending.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke placed her on nine months’ probation with conditions.

