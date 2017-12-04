Menu
Severe CQ storm warning: Large hail, damaging winds on way

Thunderstorms are predicted to hit CQ in the coming hours.
Thunderstorms are predicted to hit CQ in the coming hours. Vicki Bradshaw

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields district, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The bureau issued a severe weather warning at 12.32pm for areas including Emerald, Clermont, Capella, Dysart, Bogantungan and Comet.

Massive falls have been recorded in some parts of the state and the bureau is warning people to stay out of flood waters.

 

Adam Wratten

People should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees
  • Secure loose outdoor items
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500

Queensland is on flood watch for coastal catchments between Sarina and Brisbane.

 

A woman in a kayak paddles down a Rocky street after the region was drenched with rain on Sunday.
A woman in a kayak paddles down a Rocky street after the region was drenched with rain on Sunday. Frazer Pearce

Earlier today a spokesman for the bureau said Rockhampton could expect between 50mm and 100mm rainfall today, following the large storms yesterday.

A further warning is due to be issued by 3.35pm.

