A severe fire danger warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands for Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
News

Severe fire danger across Central Queensland on Tuesday

Maddelin McCosker
by
11th Feb 2019 3:58 PM

A SEVERE fire danger warning has been issued for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields for Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning about 3pm Monday afternoon, saying hot and dry conditions will create the severe conditions.

A surface trough over southern and central districts is moving slowly east over the coming days, and to the west of the trough lies a 'very dry airmass'.

The hot and dry conditions are expected to create severe fire dangers across the forested areas of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts tomorrow.

The same conditions are expected to continue in the same districts on Wednesday.

In the event of a of a fire the Queensland Rural Fire Service says you should:

  • Action your Bushfire Survival Plan.
  • Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au, www.bom.gov.au and other local media.
  • Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

