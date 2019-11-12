Severe fire danger for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt

TUESDAY, 7am: Several fires continue to burn in the wider region as the Darling Downs and Granite Belt braces for a day of severe fire danger.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned hot, dry, fresh and gusty west to northwesterly winds ahead of a surface trough are expected to produce Severe fire dangers today over the Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

"Locally Severe fire dangers are also expected for the northeastern Maranoa and Warrego district," a BoM spokesperson said.

"Locally Extreme fire dangers are also possible in the western Darling Downs and Granite Belt."

Fire danger will increase to severe in the Darling Downs and Granite belt today and extend to the Wide Bay Burnett tomorrow. Under these conditions, bushfires that start will be fast-moving and hard to contain. — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) November 11, 2019

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services tweeted bushfire conditions were expected to escalate significantly today and people needed to be ready.

"Fire danger will increase to severe in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt today and extend to the Wide Bay Burnett tomorrow," QFES said.

"Under these conditions, bushfires that start will be fast-moving and hard to contain."

A bushfire near Tarome, just west of Warwick, remains at a watch and act level, with people warned to prepare to leave the area.

There are several fronts to this fire and multiple warnings have for seperate areas have been issued:

Mount Alphen and Double Top: Currently as at 6.50am an unpredictable bushfire is continuing to burn north of Spicers Gap Road, near Spicers Peak in inaccessible and difficult land. The bushfire is continuing to travel in a north, north-easterly direction towards Mount Mathieson and the Cunningham Highway. The fire is likely to have an impact on the Cunningham Highway. Fire crews are continuing to monitor the fire, however, firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Clumber and Moogerah: Currently as at 6.45am a fire is continuing to travel in a north, north-easterly direction towards Wilson Road. The fire is not directly impacting properties along Wilson Road, however this could change quickly and those who haven't already left, should be ready to leave.You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

Tarome: Currently as at 6.40am a fire is continuing to travel in a north-easterly direction in the vicinity of Merlehan Road, Tarome Road and Logan Lane. The fire is not directly impacting properties, however this could change quickly and those who haven't already left, should be ready to leave.

A place of refuge for horses has been opened at Boonah Showgrounds, 8 Melbourne Street.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: