Severe fire danger warning for parts of CQ

A Severe Fire Danger is forecast for the following forecast districts on Sunday. Central Highlands and Coalfields, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast. BOM

7am: THE fire weather warning has been upgraded to severe for parts of Central Queensland as temperatures soar ahead of strengthening winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the advice for the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast forecast districts.

The bureau said westerly winds will strengthen on Sunday across southern Queensland ahead of another surface trough in the southwest.

Combined with ongoing hot and dry conditions, severe fire dangers were forecast across southern and southeastern districts on Sunday.

With some instability also ahead of the trough, isolated high-based thunderstorms are possible along the coastal fringe south of Mackay and through inland southern Queensland. These thunderstorms may be gusty, but will have little to no rainfall.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises people in the warning area to:

Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

Call 000 (Triple Zero) in an emergency.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has reinstated a local fire ban for Central Queensland residents.

A local fire ban is in place from Saturday for residents in the Banana, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rockhampton, Woorabinda and Whitsunday Local Government areas.

This ban is expected to remain in place until 23:59hrs, Monday.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.