Health

Severe outbreak leaves 42 people in hospital

11th Jun 2018 11:18 AM

FORTY-TWO people were hospitalised with influenza and another 413 were struck down by the virus on the Sunshine Coast last month.

That is according to Queensland Health's Statewide Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report.

Overall there have been 4315 cases confirmed in Queensland with 513 admissions.

Primary Health Network board chairman Dr Peter Dobson said the flu season was yet to get under way and that it wasn't too late for locals to be vaccinated.

"Last year we saw a number of deaths due to the complications caused by influenza and that could be contributing to the number of people looking to get vaccinated," Dr Dobson said.

"I think people are realising that it doesn't matter if you are fit and healthy, the flu can be dangerous," he said.

Each year influenza results in the hospitalisation of about 13,500 Australians over the age of 50 and more than 3000 deaths.

Children, babies, older people and those with compromised immune systems are hit hardest by the virus.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone from six months of age, but is available free under the National Immunisation Program for people who face a high risk from influenza and its complications.

"You should see your local GP to find out if you are eligible for a free vaccine," Dr Dobson said.

Influenza is a highly contagious, droplet-borne virus causing a range of symptoms including high fever, muscle and joint aches, extreme tiredness and weakness, coughing and headaches.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

