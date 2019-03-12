Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm warning for CQ areas.
Storm warning for CQ areas. BoM
News

Severe storm warning for CQ, Rocky areas

12th Mar 2019 5:32 PM

5.25pm: An 83kmh wind gust has been recorded at Blackwater at 4.28pm this afternoon as a line of powerful storms rolls across Central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for Capricornia areas at 5.19pm with the threat of damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Calliope, Miriam Vale and Mount Morgan.

Satellite image shows severe storms hitting Central Queensland
Satellite image shows severe storms hitting Central Queensland BSCH

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Magistrate wasn't having a bar of driver's excuse

    premium_icon Magistrate wasn't having a bar of driver's excuse

    Crime A ROCKHAMPTON man was two days away from the end of a disqualified driving period when police watched him drive out of the Allenstown Hotel.

    • 12th Mar 2019 4:58 PM
    Trial over Koongal assault using stolen hammer

    premium_icon Trial over Koongal assault using stolen hammer

    Crime Woman hit in both temples with hammer

    New council incentive policy to deliver jobs for Rocky

    premium_icon New council incentive policy to deliver jobs for Rocky

    Council News Charges slashed to encourage mining and resource industry investment