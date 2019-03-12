Severe storm warning for CQ, Rocky areas

5.25pm: An 83kmh wind gust has been recorded at Blackwater at 4.28pm this afternoon as a line of powerful storms rolls across Central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for Capricornia areas at 5.19pm with the threat of damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Calliope, Miriam Vale and Mount Morgan.

Satellite image shows severe storms hitting Central Queensland BSCH

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.