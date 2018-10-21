Severe storm warning for parts of CQ
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of CQ for Sunday afternoon.
The warming is for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall likely.
At 4pm the Bureau's radar was showing a storm south of Rolleston.
Storms have already caused significant damage across the state, with hail and strong winds reported in some locations.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.