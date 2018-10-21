Severe storm warning for parts of CQ

Stormcast's radar shows the locations across CQ that could be impacte3d by the storm.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of CQ for Sunday afternoon.

The warming is for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall likely.

At 4pm the Bureau's radar was showing a storm south of Rolleston.

Storms have already caused significant damage across the state, with hail and strong winds reported in some locations.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: