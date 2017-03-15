Severe storm warning issued for Capricornia

A SEVERE storm warning remains current for the Capricornia region following a night of storms and isolated heavy rain.

At 6.12am, the Bureua of Meteorology issued a renewed warning for residents in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.

BOM warns severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next few hours in locations such as Yeppoon, Baralaba, Marlborough and Woorabinda.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 9:15 am.

The warning comes after a loud storm impacted the region around 3am dumping in excess of 90mm in some parts of the district.

While only 5.8mm was recorded by the BOM at Rockhampton Airport and 21.8 was officially recorded at Yeppoon, residents have reported much higher totals on weather page Who Got The Rain.

A resident in Bajool recorded 33mm overnight while a Coowonga resident tipped 26mm from their rain guage today.

In Kabra, a resident recorded 80mm from 3am-6am while at Kinka Beach, 98mm was recorded by a resident.

The rain is forecast to stick around for the next few days with the State Forecast noting a high to very high chance of showers and thunderstorms in the southern, southeast and central interior, with some storms possibly severe.

BOM predicts severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail are considered likely across parts of CQ today.

Melanie Plane

Current QLD Weather Situation

A high near New Zealand will move slowly east during the next few days and will be replaced in the Tasman Sea on Friday by another high moving in the from the west.

An upper level low over southern Queensland moving north will move to the east and southeast during the next few days and shift off the southeast coast on Friday.

A surface trough over the interior of the state will move slowly westwards. A surface trough in southern waters will shift south into New South Wales later today or early tomorrow.

The surface trough will then move north on Friday, and deepen over the southern offshore waters of Queensland, with a possible low pressure system developing in the area, though there is some uncertainty in the location.