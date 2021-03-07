Severe storm warning issued for parts of CQ

Storm clouds over the Fitroy River. Picture: Jann Houley

Severe storms are expected to develop across parts of Central Queensland Sunday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for people in the Central Highlands and Coalfields, and parts of the Central West and Capricornia, as well as the Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts.

The bureau warned severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Roma, Emerald, Clermont, Blackwater, Moranbah, Taroom, Rolleston, Baralaba, Springsure, Capella, Dysart and Carnarvon National Park.

At Bingegang Weir north of Dingo, 51mm was recorded in an hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.