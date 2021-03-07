Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Storm clouds over the Fitroy River. Picture: Jann Houley
Storm clouds over the Fitroy River. Picture: Jann Houley
News

Severe storm warning issued for parts of CQ

Melanie Plane
7th Mar 2021 3:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Severe storms are expected to develop across parts of Central Queensland Sunday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for people in the Central Highlands and Coalfields, and parts of the Central West and Capricornia, as well as the Maranoa and Warrego forecast districts.

The bureau warned severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Roma, Emerald, Clermont, Blackwater, Moranbah, Taroom, Rolleston, Baralaba, Springsure, Capella, Dysart and Carnarvon National Park.

At Bingegang Weir north of Dingo, 51mm was recorded in an hour.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

bureau of meteorolgy central queensland weather storm warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate rallies for skate park, footy facility expansions

        Premium Content Candidate rallies for skate park, footy facility expansions

        Politics “It’s been over 15 years since the skate park was initially constructed and it’s sorely overdue for expansion.”

        ‘I don’t want it’: Armed robber skips out without his loot

        Premium Content ‘I don’t want it’: Armed robber skips out without his loot

        Crime ‘I don’t know what the f--- I’m doing man.’

        25,000 litres of drinking water trucked to Mount Morgan

        Premium Content 25,000 litres of drinking water trucked to Mount Morgan

        Council News Mount Morgan’s No.7 Dam has dropped to 9.9 per cent with only three to six months’...

        Five teens injured after car crashes, catches fire

        Premium Content Five teens injured after car crashes, catches fire

        Breaking All five teenagers were taken to hospital in stable conditions.