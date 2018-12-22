Menu
Severe storms forecast for Rockhampton this afternoon.
Environment

Aden Stokes
22nd Dec 2018 2:15 PM
FEROCIOUS storms that have smashed Queensland's south-east are making their way up the coast, with Central Queensland in the firing line.

According to Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Jess Gardner, there is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms forecast for Rockhampton today.

She reported there is a possibility those storms could be severe this afternoon.

"We could see some damaging winds, large hail and heavy falls,” she said.

"If a thunderstorm goes directly over someone, they could see some heavy falls and possibly some hail.

"We have the chance of the storms continuing early tomorrow morning as a southerly change moves up the coast, acting as a bit of a trigger.

"After tomorrow morning, we should start to see those hot and humid temperatures cool off.

"For Rockhampton tomorrow, we are forecasting temperatures in the low 30C's, which is a bit more comfortable.”

It is predicted storms will head out west as far as Emerald and up north as far as St Lawrence.

