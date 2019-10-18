Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.
News

Severe storms, hail and damaging winds hit CQ

Steph Allen
18th Oct 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Springsure, east of Carnarvon National Park and Rolleston in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Damaging winds possibly reaching 90km/h and large hailstones measuring 2cm diameter are predicted to affect the area over the next several hours.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Lachlan Stoney said damaging wind gusts are the main threat for the area.

“The general expectation is storms will develop and move towards the east. Storms are within that particular area and there is a bit of cloud building to the east in the Blackwater, Blackdown Tablelands areas,” he said.

“There is some cloud there that could develop into storms.

“(Any activity) at Rockhampton or the coast would be more likely in the afternoon or potentially the early evening,but I wouldn’t expect anything in Rockhampton before 5pm.

“The storms should be mostly clear in the evening.”

Another storm update will be issued by 4.45pm.

People in affected areas are advised to do the following:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
bureau of meteorology damaging wind gusts hail rain severe thunderstorm weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Adani doubles down on jobs promise by opening Rocky office

    premium_icon Adani doubles down on jobs promise by opening Rocky office

    News Miner announces $100million contractor to operate out of Rockhampton

    UPDATE: aged care centre evacuated after fire in roof

    premium_icon UPDATE: aged care centre evacuated after fire in roof

    News two residents will have to move in to temporary accommodation

    Three teens arrested after Blackwater crime spree

    premium_icon Three teens arrested after Blackwater crime spree

    News Police catch up with three teenagers — 12,13, and 15 — after alleged break and...

    WATCH LIVE: TCC in AFLQ Schools Cup prelim final

    premium_icon WATCH LIVE: TCC in AFLQ Schools Cup prelim final

    Sport Game preview and player profiles: Rocky team to take on senior girls reigning...