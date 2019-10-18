Severe storms, hail and damaging winds hit CQ

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Springsure, east of Carnarvon National Park and Rolleston in the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

Damaging winds possibly reaching 90km/h and large hailstones measuring 2cm diameter are predicted to affect the area over the next several hours.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Lachlan Stoney said damaging wind gusts are the main threat for the area.

“The general expectation is storms will develop and move towards the east. Storms are within that particular area and there is a bit of cloud building to the east in the Blackwater, Blackdown Tablelands areas,” he said.

“There is some cloud there that could develop into storms.

“(Any activity) at Rockhampton or the coast would be more likely in the afternoon or potentially the early evening,but I wouldn’t expect anything in Rockhampton before 5pm.

“The storms should be mostly clear in the evening.”

Another storm update will be issued by 4.45pm.

People in affected areas are advised to do the following: