Severe thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane this afternoon. Photo: Josh Whiting Photos
Weather

Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

by Edward Randell
13th Dec 2019 12:51 PM
RESIDENTS in Brisbane and southeast Queensland are being warned to expect severe thunderstorms today just two days after storms lashed the region, dumping 135 millimetres of rain in a matter of hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm forecast for Friday, saying severe thunderstorms are likely in a region stretching from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible on the Gold Coast and across the Darling Downs after both regions largely escaped Wednesday's deluge.

 

BOM say suburbs in the red area on the map could see a supercell with giant hail (5cm).

The storm delivered more rain in a few hours than Brisbane had received in the previous six months, but did little to increase water levels in the region's dams.

The Bureau says it will issue alerts and warnings as needed as the day progresses.

