Severe storms on radar today as CQ swelters in NY's shocker

There is a chance of a severe thunderstorm in Rockhampton late this afternoon/early tonight.

THUNDERSTORMS are set to deliver welcome temporary relief from the scorching heat for many across Central Queensland today and tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Aditi Sharan today said storm activity was expected later today and tomorrow.

With temperatures in some parts of CQ soaring beyond 40 degrees, the storms are expected to deliver about 30mm of rainfall in Rockhampton over the next 36 hours.

But despite the storms, conditions are set to remain hot and humid for the remainder of the week.

Ms Sharan said temperatures were currently a few degrees above average for this time of year.

She said today's maximums included:

Rockhampton 38

Biloela 35

Yeppoon 33

Emerald 39

Clermont 41

Moranbah 41

Minimums are also a few degrees above average with the mercury last night only falling to 25 degrees in Rockhampton.

It's expected to be 25 degrees again tonight.