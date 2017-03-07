Severe storms possible across CQ this afternoon

SEVERE thunderstorms are possible across much of Capricornia this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology says large hail and heavy rainfall is possible in the storms.

"Severe thunderstorms are possible in this region, with damaging wind gusts being the most likely phenomenon,” the Bureau says.

CQ's weather radar on Tuesday, March 7 at 2.30pm.. Adam Wratten

"Large hail and heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding is possible with any of the more organised storms in this region.”

The warning comes after one of our hottest March days on record yesterday.

Earlier today, Rockhampton Region Council issued a release saying the region is set for a change with storms forecast in coming days.

Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, councillor Tony Williams, said now was the time to remind residents to take some precautions during our traditional wet season.

"We encourage residents all year to be prepared for our varying weather conditions, so it's timely after a hot summer and now storms forecast to be prepared,” Cr Williams said.

"Our message is about ensuring that residents prepare their property by trimming trees, and clearing leaves and debris from gutters and backyards.

"These steps are important to minimise the impact that a storm can have on your property. But it's also vital to help keep our storm drains clear of debris so if we do experience high rain fall in a short period of time, then blocked drains and localised flooding can be kept to a minimum.

"Take a moment and look at your property and the street around you. If you see garden waste backed up in your street gutters or near your stormwater drain, if you can safely do so, clean it up. It could save your property by being inundated with localised flooding.”

Storm Preparation Tips