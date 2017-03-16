Severe storms predicted for Rockhampton, Byfield

ROCKHAMPTON and Byfield could be hit by severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for parts of Capricornia.

Severe storms which could produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall potentially leading to flash flooding are expected in the Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett areas in coming hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology radar at Thursday, 3.30pm. Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: