Severe storms predicted for Rockhampton, Byfield

ROCKHAMPTON and Byfield could be hit by severe thunderstorms this afternoon, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a warning for parts of Capricornia.
Severe storms which could produce damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall potentially leading to flash flooding are expected in the Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett areas in coming hours.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees
- Secure loose outdoor items
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500