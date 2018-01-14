Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Severe storms to impact parts of CQ in coming hours

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 4.59pm for Emerald, Clermont, Georgetown, Blackwater, Hughenden, Richmond, Julia Creek, Croydon, Baralaba, Marathon, Pentland and Einasleigh.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 4.59pm for Emerald, Clermont, Georgetown, Blackwater, Hughenden, Richmond, Julia Creek, Croydon, Baralaba, Marathon, Pentland and Einasleigh. Bureau of Meteorology
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A SEVERE weather warning has just been issued for parts of Central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 4.59pm for Emerald, Clermont, Georgetown, Blackwater, Hughenden, Richmond, Julia Creek, Croydon, Baralaba, Marathon, Pentland and Einasleigh.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours at those locations.

122km/hr wind gust observed at Julia Creek at 3pm.

93 km/hr wind gust observed at Blackwater airport at 4:46pm

The next warning is due to be issued by 8pm.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology severe weather warning weather

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
WATCH: Special crocodile feeding at zoo

WATCH: Special crocodile feeding at zoo

THE Rockhampton Zoo hosted a special event on Saturday which involved feeding Colonel the crocodile.

Identity of man tragically killed in CQ plane crash revealed

A 53y/o Emerald local was almost finished his pilots training hours when he ploughed into a field this morning. His flight instructor found his crashed light plane and his body shortly after - tweeted by Emilia Terzon

Flight instructor finds pilot's body after fatal plane crash

WATCH: Woman charged after filming herself kicking puppy

A woman from the Rockhampton region filmed herself kicking someone else's dog and sent him the video. He posted it on Facebook and it was viewed 16,000 times within 14 hours.

"Your dog's dead Rylee" she says before multiple kicks

Plenty feeling the burn at Yeppoon's 2018 Chilli Festival

Yeppoon Chilli Festival: raw chilli eating competition.

Great entertainment provided by those in the chilli eating comp.

Local Partners