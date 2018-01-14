Severe storms to impact parts of CQ in coming hours

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 4.59pm for Emerald, Clermont, Georgetown, Blackwater, Hughenden, Richmond, Julia Creek, Croydon, Baralaba, Marathon, Pentland and Einasleigh.

A SEVERE weather warning has just been issued for parts of Central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 4.59pm for Emerald, Clermont, Georgetown, Blackwater, Hughenden, Richmond, Julia Creek, Croydon, Baralaba, Marathon, Pentland and Einasleigh.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours at those locations.

122km/hr wind gust observed at Julia Creek at 3pm.

93 km/hr wind gust observed at Blackwater airport at 4:46pm

The next warning is due to be issued by 8pm.