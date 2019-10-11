Severe thunder storm warning issued for CQ

RAIN AHEAD: Decent rainfalls are predicted around Central Queensland today and tomorrow.

SEVERE storms are heading our way according to the Bureau of Meteorology which is warning of damaging winds and large hailstones across much of Central Queensland.

The warning is for parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and the Granite Belt.

STORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warninghas been issued for parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BoM said.

“Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Blackwater, Gin Gin and Mount Morgan.”

WEATHER RADAR: A number of showers and storms are converging on the Rockhampton region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

• Move your car under cover or away from trees.

• Secure loose outdoor items.

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

• Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

• Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

• For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Capricornia’s weather forecast

A large high over the Southern Ocean extends a ridge and south to south-easterly winds over southern Queensland.

A broad upper trough will combine with increasing moisture and a surface trough to increase instability over eastern districts during Friday and Saturday, clearing late on Saturday as the upper trough moves offshore.

RAIN FORECAST: The Bureau of Meteorology predict these areas of Central Queensland will receive rain today.

For the rest of today in Capricornia, it is expected to be partly cloudy with a high (70 per cent) chance of showers in the south and a medium (50 per cent) chance elsewhere.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm for some areas.

Winds north-easterly 20 to 30km/h. Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

On Saturday in Capricornia, it will remain partly cloudy with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers and patchy rain in the morning.

There will the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon for some areas.

Winds north to north-easterly 15 to 20km/h becoming light before dawn. Overnight temperatures falling to between 12 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Rockhampton Forecast

Friday: Max 28°C. Partly cloudy. Medium (40 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm from late this morning. Winds easterly 15 to 20km/h tending north-easterly 20 to 25km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Chance of any rain: 40 per cent.

Saturday: 17°C-30°C. Partly cloudy. Very high (90 per cent) chance of showers and patchy rain in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Light winds. Possible rainfall: 8 to 15mm

Yeppoon Forecast

Friday: Max 24°C Possible shower. Chance of any rain: 80 per cent

Saturday: 16°C-25°C. Morning showers and patchy rain. Very high (90 per cent) chance of rain. Possible rainfall: 10 to 15mm.

Biloela Forecast

Friday: Max 27°C. Showers. Possible storm. Chance of any rain: 40 per cent

Saturday: 13°C-29°C. Showers and patchy rain clearing. 70 per cent chance of rain. Possible rainfall: 2 to 5mm.

Emerald Forecast

Friday: Max 29°C. Partly cloudy, shower or two, and the chance of a thunderstorm.Light winds becoming north-easterly 20 to 25km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening. Chance of any rain: 50 per cent

Saturday: 17°C-31°C. High (70 per cent) chance of showers in the early morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the early morning. Mostly sunny day. Light winds. Possible rainfall: 2 to 4mm