Severe thunderstorm and hail warning issued for CQ towns

WEATHER OUTLOOK: Forecasters say thunderstorms are coming to Central Queensland. Pictured: Allanah Cherie shared photos of last week's severe thunderstorm, which brought hail, heavy falls and strong winds to the region.

WEATHER OUTLOOK: Forecasters say thunderstorms are coming to Central Queensland. Pictured: Allanah Cherie shared photos of last week's severe thunderstorm, which brought hail, heavy falls and strong winds to the region. Allanah Cherie

SEVERE thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of Central Queensland today with multiple towns in the firing line.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 1.28pm for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West and Maranoa and Warrego Forecast Districts.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Roma, Charleville, Emerald, St George, Blackwater and Carnarvon National Park.

Thunderstorms and hail is expected for parts of CQ today. BOM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: