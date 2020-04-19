Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOM issues a severe weather warning for the Capricorn Region
BOM issues a severe weather warning for the Capricorn Region
News

Severe thunderstorm warning for Capricornia region

Zara Gilbert
19th Apr 2020 1:11 PM

The sporadic showers over Rockhampton this morning are just a hint of what’s to come according the Bureau of Meteorology.

The BOM issued a severe weather warning at 12:22pm today for the Capricornia region as well as parts of the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BOM said.

Specific locations that may be affected include Rockhampton, Gladstone, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Mount Morgan and Calliope.

More to come.

severe weather warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council looking into high water bills and reviewing prices

        premium_icon Council looking into high water bills and reviewing prices

        News Some residences had an increase of 26 per cent more water usage

        Whisk looks out for local wildlife

        premium_icon Whisk looks out for local wildlife

        News Thieves shatter business owners' wildlife charity dream

        Active COVID-19 cases plummet for CQ

        premium_icon Active COVID-19 cases plummet for CQ

        News Postive change to case status for region. Current coronavirus patients in home...

        NDIS helps Mount Morgan man protect his property

        premium_icon NDIS helps Mount Morgan man protect his property

        News When the bushfires threatened John from Mt Morgan’s home last year, NDIS came to...