Severe thunderstorm warning for Capricornia region

The sporadic showers over Rockhampton this morning are just a hint of what’s to come according the Bureau of Meteorology.

The BOM issued a severe weather warning at 12:22pm today for the Capricornia region as well as parts of the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BOM said.

Specific locations that may be affected include Rockhampton, Gladstone, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Mount Morgan and Calliope.

More to come.