News

Severe thunderstorm warning for Capricornia

Thunderstorms are forecast for parts of CQ today. Kevin Farmer
by Sean Fox

SEVERE thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall are predicted to hit areas of Capricornia this afternoon.

Today a spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology said the thunderstorms would be driven by surface and upper troughs moving through the Capricornia area.

The thunderstorms are likely to be triggered by surface heating.

It was expected that the thunderstorms initiated in the Central Highlands area late this morning before they track north to north-east.

The system is predicted to hit the Capricornia region early this afternoon and would continue during the evening.

This comes as widespread thunderstorm activity is expected across the state today.

A BOM spokeswoman said the system would move at a moderate pace between 30 to 40km per hour.

"We are expecting the upper trough and surface trough to gradually move northwards during Tuesday,” a BOM spokeswoman said.

"The trough will still be in the vicinity of Capricornia on Tuesday but will be moving out of the area.”

"We've got quite a high chance of showers and thunderstorms in Capricornia today, that will be reducing to a medium chance tomorrow.”

Topics:  rocky weather

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
