A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas of Central Queensland.
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning for CQ

Kaitlyn Smith
10th Feb 2020 1:32 PM
1.40pm: RESIDENTS are being told to batten down the hatches, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for the Central Queensland area.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning just before midday for the region and forecast that severe thunderstorms had developed in a broad area over the southeast inland.

Affected areas include areas of Darling Downs and Granite Belt and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Maranoa and Warrego Forecast Districts.

Affected areas include Rockhampton, Roma, Emerald, Gracemere, Blackwater, Stanthorpe and surrounding areas.

It said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall and hail which may lead to flash flooding.

Large hailstones and damaging winds have been forecast for the in the warning area over the next several hours.

Heavy rain began to fall on Rockhampton at around 1.30pm with wind gusts of 61km/h recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

