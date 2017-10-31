Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of CQ

Kate Muskett's amazing shot of the storm that rolled in yesterday. More storms are forecast for other parts of CQ.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds for parts of Central Queensland.

The warning, at 2.38pm, is for people parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields forecast districts and further north.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours,” the Bureau's warning reads.

"Locations which may be affected include Mackay, Moranbah, Sarina, Nebo and Eungella.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.