News

Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of CQ

Kate Muskett's amazing shot of the storm that rolled in yesterday. More storms are forecast for other parts of CQ.
Kate Muskett's amazing shot of the storm that rolled in yesterday. More storms are forecast for other parts of CQ. Kate Muskett

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds for parts of Central Queensland.

The warning, at 2.38pm, is for people parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields forecast districts and further north.

The warning area.
The warning area. Bureau of Meteorology

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours,” the Bureau's warning reads.

"Locations which may be affected include Mackay, Moranbah, Sarina, Nebo and Eungella.”

The radar showing storms across parts of CQ.
The radar showing storms across parts of CQ. Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Topics:  cq weather

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Excitement brews for Stockland Rocky's biggest store opening

Excitement brews for Stockland Rocky's biggest store opening

The wait is almost over for eager shoppers as H&M prepares for it's grand opening

Nightmare at Neerkol: House plans for horror orphanage

St Joseph's Home Neerkol. Photo Morning Bulletin Archives

Why someone will soon be living on the abandoned historic site

He used work computer to view 82 child porn sites

An analysis of Sales' work computer showed he had accessed 82 web sites that have child exploitation material - one of those sites he accessed 130 times in the eight days of work he had completed in that fortnight.

Sites accessed in two week period - one 130 times

LNP unveils plan to generate jobs for CQ

LNP Spokesperson for Health, John-Paul Langbroek in Rockhampton talking about the LNP's plan to cut Payroll Tax should it win the next Queensland election, pictured with local candidates Douglas Rodgers and Peter Blundell.

Langbroek outlines how 14,000 businesses will benefit

Local Partners