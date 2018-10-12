Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Mackay region

Locations which may be affected include Moranbah, Hughenden, Pentland, Collinsville, Nebo and Eungella.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and large hailstones has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

At 11.20am, the Bureau of Meteorology warned that severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2.20pm.