Severe thunderstorm warning: Hailstones, strong winds could batter CQ

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall radar as of 7.30pm.
Amber Hooker
by

7.30PM: GOLF-ball sized hailstones have already hit the south-east as thunderstorms rumble across a massive patch of Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology warn the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia regions should brace for possible large hailstones and damaging winds.

The BOM issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 6.29pm for an area stretching from Central Queensland around Emerald, down to the South East inland from Brisbane and Maroochydore.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Blackwater, Rolleston, Springsure, Theodore, Moura, Toowoomba, Ipswich, Kingaroy, Cherbourg, Oakey and Taroom.

Gusts have already started to pick up over the last hour in Emerald, which recorded 80kmh at 7.11pm, dying down slightly to 72kmh at 7.30pm.  
The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a large part of Queensland.
  • 4cm size hail was reported at Toowoomba at 5:10pm.
  • 89km/h wind gust was recorded at Toowoomba at 4:45pm.
  • 10 cent size hail was reported at Mount Maroon at 4:35pm.
  • Golf ball size hail was reported at Josephvile at 4:25pm

 

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall radar as of 7.30pm.
BOM rainfall modelling shows patches of heavy falls are moving east across the warning area, particularly over Fairbairn Dam and The Willows in Central Queensland.

The next BOM warning will be issued at 9.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

