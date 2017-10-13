Severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

STORM WARNING: Issued at 2.05PM by the Bureau of Meteorology.

STORM WARNING: Issued at 2.05PM by the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a top priority severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Queensland region.

The warning, which was Issued at 2.05 pm today predicted severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones (in some areas) and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

STORM WARNING: Issued at 2.05PM by the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

Areas that have been forecast to hit parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Channel Country, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Channel Country, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Some of the locations which may be affected include Longreach, Isisford, Barcaldine, Gympie, Kingaroy and Maryborough.

STORM WARNING: Issued at 2.05PM by the Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised people in the warning areas to:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.05 pm.