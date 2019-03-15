Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WEATHER WARNING: A severe weather warning has been issued for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.
WEATHER WARNING: A severe weather warning has been issued for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia. Contributed
News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for CQ

Aden Stokes
by
15th Mar 2019 2:21 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe thunderstorm warning at 1.29pm.

The severe thunderstorms are expected to become more extensive throughout this afternoon and evening. These storms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors, avoid using the telephone during the storm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

If you need help contact the SES on 132 500.

central queensland thunderstorm warning tmbcommunity weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Huge Rocky levee project gets final green light

    premium_icon Huge Rocky levee project gets final green light

    Politics 150 businesses and 1500 homes set to stay dry during major floods with funding announced for crucial infrastructure

    • 15th Mar 2019 1:46 PM
    Cyclists to light up velodrome in Rocky Cup on Wheels

    premium_icon Cyclists to light up velodrome in Rocky Cup on Wheels

    Cycling & MTB Father, two daughters among 68 competitors taking on annual event

    Mining families’ message to student protesters

    premium_icon Mining families’ message to student protesters

    Education Class war: Bush kids fear for jobs as city students protest coal mines

    Why CQ's economy is shaping up for a good year

    premium_icon Why CQ's economy is shaping up for a good year

    Business Peter Fraser expects to see a 'fairly buoyant' economy