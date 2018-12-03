Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Capricornia

TUESDAY PREDICTION: Rain is predicted to land in CQ tomorrow.

TUESDAY PREDICTION: Rain is predicted to land in CQ tomorrow. Contributed

CENTRAL Queensland is set to go from one weather extreme to the other with a severe thunderstorm warning issued this afternoon.

Just after 5pm today, the Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe weather warning for damaging winds and large hailstones for people in parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia forecast districts.

The BoM said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

They listed a number of regional locations which may be affected including Moranbah, Collinsville, Marlborough and Clare.

The rainfall news comes as the BoM scales back its fire danger rating tomorrow, in line with dropping temperatures and increasing rain.

CURRENT RADAR: There is rain around Rockhampton and further north according to the latest rain radar images. Contributed

If you are in the warning areas, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

More to follow.