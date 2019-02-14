Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Capricornia

Severe thunderstorms are said to affect Mount Morgan and areas west of Gladstone and Rockhampton, particularly along the ranges.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for people in parts of Capricornia.

The severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Mount Morgan and areas west of Gladstone and Rockhampton, particularly along the ranges.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people should move their car under cover and away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, avoid flood waters, seek shelter indoors, avoid using the telephone during the storm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.