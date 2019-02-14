Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Severe thunderstorms are said to affect Mount Morgan and areas west of Gladstone and Rockhampton, particularly along the ranges.
Severe thunderstorms are said to affect Mount Morgan and areas west of Gladstone and Rockhampton, particularly along the ranges. Contributed
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Capricornia

Aden Stokes
by
14th Feb 2019 4:05 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for people in parts of Capricornia.

The severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Mount Morgan and areas west of Gladstone and Rockhampton, particularly along the ranges.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people should move their car under cover and away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, avoid flood waters, seek shelter indoors, avoid using the telephone during the storm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

buereau of metoerology capricornia severe thunderstorm warning tmb weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Tough questions Qld Premier won't answer

    premium_icon Tough questions Qld Premier won't answer

    News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk continues to dodge key questions about the State Government's deal with failed builder JM Kelly.

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He was caught throwing away substances later found to be meth

    Man taken to hospital after snake bite

    premium_icon Man taken to hospital after snake bite

    News A man in his 30s reported the snake bite about 9.30am