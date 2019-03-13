Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett regions.
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Capricornia

Aden Stokes
by
13th Mar 2019 3:45 PM

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe thunderstorm warning at 3.05pm this afternoon.

Gusty thunderstorms are reported to be developing between Biggenden and Biloela.

It is expected severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning areas over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Biloela, Monto, Gayndah, Biggenden, Eidsvold and Gin Gin.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter indoors, avoid using the telephone during the storm and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

If you need help contact the SES on 132 500.

