Severe thunderstorm, winds and heavy rainfall across Rocky

UPDATE 3.15PM: THE ROCKHAMPTON region has been downgraded in the severe thunderstorm warning.

The Bureau of Meteorology released a further Queensland severe thunderstorm warning at 3.07pm.

Parts of Capricornia are still predicted to have damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstone however, the locations which may be affected now includes Emerald, Clermont, Charters Towers, Blackwater, Marlborough and Pentland.

Heavy rainfall has covered the town for the most of the afternoon with the heaviest rainfall believed to be falling around Norman Gardens.

Jan Zurvas had 8mm at her place in Gracemere this morning with more rain this afternooon.

Ros Lacey McLintock recorded 15mm in Park Avenue, the best rainfall since July 25.

Di Thorogood has had a lucky fall of 59mm so far in Glenlee.

A fire broke out earlier this afternoon at the Kalka Shades hockey fields in a wooden storage shed and has since been extinguished. It is unknown at this stage if the weather was the cause of the fire.

UPDATE 3PM: THE Bureau of Meteorology has released a further update for the severe thunderstorm warning, widening the storm reach.

Parts of Capricornia are still within the warning and the new warning now includes the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands.

Capricornia will still see damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Emerald, Rockhampton, Clermont, Charters Towers, Yeppoon and Mount Morgan.

12.45PM: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones has been released for the Capricornia district.

The Bureau of Meteorology released the warning at 12.30pm today.

The warning states severe thunderstorms are likely to "produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia district”.

Locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Biloela, Blackwater, Yeppoon, Marlborough and Mount Morgan.

The next warning is due to be released by 3.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For more information visit the Bureau of Meteorology's website.

Good amounts of rainfall have hit the Central Queensland region recorded in the 24 hours until 9am this morning (Saturday).

The Bureau of Meteorology data has recorded 15mm at Emerald and 18mm at Rolleston.

Parts around Theodore towards Cracow saw between 44-79mm.

Gladstone had 22mm and Rockhampton missed out with under 1mm.