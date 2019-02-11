Severe thunderstorms expected this afternoon

The Bureau of Meteorology has said thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain and localised flooding are possible across Central Queensland today.

UPDATE 3.40PM: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Central Queensland for Monday afternoon.

The warning was issued at 2.30pm and is for parts of Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett Regions for heavy and slow moving thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said they will become more extensive later this afternoon and possibly could extend further inland.

The severe storms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

The warning area is for Biloela, Monto, Eidsvold, Calliope and Mount Morgan.

EARLLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has said a number of thunderstorms in the Capricornia area may produce heavy rain and flash flooding.

Thunderstorms stretching from the Burdekin region to the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett regions have been predicted for today.

The Bureau has said these thunderstorms may be 'slow moving, potentially delivering heavy rainfall and localised flash flooding'.

Further North, towards the Central Coast, the Bureau said the storms in that region have the added risk of damaging wind gusts.