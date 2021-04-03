Menu
Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for possible severe thunderstorms across Central Queensland.
Weather

Severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of CQ

Kristen Booth
3rd Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Event goers could be in for a wet afternoon on Easter Saturday, with possible severe thunderstorms forecast for parts of Central Queensland.

While it was a sunny start to the day, Bureau of Meteorology revealed thunderstorms were possible for Capricornia region, Woorabinda and Carnarvon National Park, with severe thunderstorms forecast for areas east of Longreach, including Emerald and Clermont, through to Mackay.

Meteorologist Pieter Claassen said thunderstorms had already started to develop north of the Central Highlands and were expected to move south on Saturday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are expected at Emerald and further north, with the possibility of heavy rainfall and damaging winds. Large hail is also a risk in parts of the central west and northern goldfields.

Mr Claassen said Rockhampton was on the edge of any potential severe thunderstorm activity, although could experience thunderstorms and rainfall.

Some areas across the region could see more than 50mm of rain, with most locations expected to receive between zero and 20mm.

Mr Claassen said thunderstorms would continue into the evening, clearing overnight and returning on Sunday afternoon for the inland regions including central and northern Central Highlands.

Visit the BOM website for further warnings.

