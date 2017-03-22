27°
Critical Alert

50mm soaks Yeppoon in three hours, BOM says storms on way

Melanie Plane
| 22nd Mar 2017 6:51 AM Updated: 8:07 AM
Melanie Plane

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LATEST: YEPPOON has recorded more than 50mm rainfall in the past three hours, Bureau of Meteorology stats show.

Between 4.30am and 7.30am the coastal town jumped from 72.2mm rainfall to 122.2mm rainfall since 9am yesterday.

According to BoM data, the town has the highest falls across CQ since 9am Monday with more than 213mm recorded.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton has had 27mm since 6am.

Rainfall across CQ since 9am Monday:

  • Rockhampton: 114mm
  • Yeppoon: 213.2mm
  • Mackay: 91.4mm
  • Biloela: 8.2mm
  • Gladstone: 82.8mm
  • St Lawrence: 137.2mm
  • Blackwater: 22.6mm
  • Emerald: 36.2mm
  • Rolleston: 23.4mm

INITIAL: A COASTAL trough about the Capricorn Coast is dumping heavy rain across the Rockhampton region - and the Bureau of Meteorology say there's plenty more to come.

BOM are warning severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding are 'likely' throughout Capricornia today.

They say embedded thunderstorms should develop throughout the rain areas and are predicted to spread from the north east throughout the day.

Regardless of whether these storms form, BOM predict heavy rainfall with all shower, rain and thunderstorm activity across the region today and forecasters say the weather situation in Capricornia should be the 'most significant' in Queensland today.

The forecast heavy rain comes after huge totals have been recorded across the district in the past few days.

Since Sunday, Yeppoon has officially recorded 221mm while Rockhampton has received 103.8mm in the same time period, including 40mm since 9am yesterday.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bureau of meteorology rain severe thunderstorms thunderstorms thunderstorm warning weather

SCHOOL CLOSURES: CQ schools shut down as deluge floods roads

SCHOOL CLOSURES: CQ schools shut down as deluge floods roads

PRINCIPALS across Central Queensland are shutting down schools as roads go under water.

Special report reveals best and worst in Rocky business

TAKING THE PLUNGE: Gus Korda, owner of Gus' Coffee, has recently opened his third Rockhampton store as the local food and accommodation sector soars ahead of the state's capital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Positive outlook for some, as others face 'imminent' closure

50mm soaks Yeppoon in three hours, BOM says storms on way

Coast trough off Yeppoon dumping heavy rain across region.

Work starts on $29M Rockhampton project

Preliminary outline of the expansion of the Lakes Creek Landfill.

The project puts 17 years of speculation to an end

Local Partners

Falls of 200mm predicted on Cap Coast

Massive falls expected in the region today

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

60 pages of preppie pics in today's Bully

DON'T MISS: My First Year 2017 will be out on Wednesday, March 22 capturing the smiles of every prep student in the region including St Anthony's Prep Purple (pictured).

The countdown is over!

Local cancer survivor the face of Rocky Relay for Life

FIGHTER: Lyndel Onions is the face of Rockhampton Relay for Life 2017 after surviving breast cancer.

Six years ago, she was told she had just 18 months to live

NITELIFE: Were you snapped out on the town?

L-R Tayla Sisley, Haylie Finning and Kayla Ohl at the Ginger Mule.

There was non-stop entertainment in Rockhampton this weekend

GALLERY: Punters channel the luck of the Irish at race day

L-R Brittany McHugh, Emma Rewald, Taleisha Bennier and Olivia Galloway at St Patrick's Day Races at Callaghan Park.

Were you snapped by our photographer at the St Patrick's Day Races?

Viewers slam ‘cruel, shameless’ Michelle

JESSE’S heart was brutally broken on national television last night and Australia was not impressed...

Fame's not alien to Rebecca

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

Life star Rebecca Ferguson faces terror in space with Ryan Reynolds.

Josh acts like My Kitchen Rules' biggest jerk

Wife Amy rebukes Josh for his inflammatory comments towards Court and Duncan on My Kitchen Rules.

JOSH’S latest outburst cements him as the biggest jerk on MKR.

The long goodbye: Oblivious MAFS groom is finally dumped

Michelle delivers her slow and painful breakup speech to Jesse.

WIFE dumps her unsuspecting husband with a slow and painful speech.

Lesbian Power Ranger makes history

The original Power Rangers

Power Rangers to feature openly gay superhero in industry first

Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over 'husband'

Perth twin sisters Sharon and Michelle Marsh fail out over the Snapchat fight in the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

“Don’t get weird about the Nick thing."

The Bachelor led to ‘drinking problems’

The Bachelor contestant Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Former contestant has told how she turned to partying after the show

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $599,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

An Exciting Opportunity!

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Calling first home buyers. This property has everything you need, including the beautiful in-ground swimming pool that you have on your wish list. Walk to the golf...

Opportunity with a View

12/22 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 3 2 2 $459,000

This is a unique and affordable opportunity for you to buy a piece of real estate on the Rockhampton River, This wonderful unit is just a short walk to cafes...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $329,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 6 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 11 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space and Quality with Breath Taking Unrestricted Mountainous...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR PATIO - Wonderfully presented this LARGE roomy...

One of the Finest in Hillside Estate

5 Walnut Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

This stunning home reflects a combination of style, comfort and quality. If you are looking for a lavish lifestyle of luxury, look no further than this show piece...

Superb Frenchville Location, Freshly Painted Ready!

308 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000 Neg

Highly motivated sellers have just reduced the price! So be quick to inspect this fantastic highset brick base home with double garage and rumpus underneath. Enjoy...

For Sale / For Lease Classic Gable, Furnished Professional Offices, Rockhampton CBD

161 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial On offer is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom plus two sleepouts, Gable ... $275,000 (Lease...

On offer is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom plus two sleepouts, Gable home that has been converted into furnished Professional Offices. Situated just four...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Rate My Agent Awards: Ray White Rockhampton's strong showing

David Bell took out number one real estate agent in Rockhampton while sales and marketing specialist Barbara Harris took the number three ranking

David Bell voted in as top agent

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

What can $1.2 million buy you on the Capricorn Coast?

Keppel Real Estate.Photo Contributed

Mountain views, a gorgeous back deck, lush green improved pastures

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!