50mm soaks Yeppoon in three hours, BOM says storms on way

LATEST: YEPPOON has recorded more than 50mm rainfall in the past three hours, Bureau of Meteorology stats show.

Between 4.30am and 7.30am the coastal town jumped from 72.2mm rainfall to 122.2mm rainfall since 9am yesterday.

According to BoM data, the town has the highest falls across CQ since 9am Monday with more than 213mm recorded.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton has had 27mm since 6am.

Rainfall across CQ since 9am Monday:

Rockhampton: 114mm

Yeppoon: 213.2mm

Mackay: 91.4mm

Biloela: 8.2mm

Gladstone: 82.8mm

St Lawrence: 137.2mm

Blackwater: 22.6mm

Emerald: 36.2mm

Rolleston: 23.4mm

INITIAL: A COASTAL trough about the Capricorn Coast is dumping heavy rain across the Rockhampton region - and the Bureau of Meteorology say there's plenty more to come.

BOM are warning severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding are 'likely' throughout Capricornia today.

They say embedded thunderstorms should develop throughout the rain areas and are predicted to spread from the north east throughout the day.

Regardless of whether these storms form, BOM predict heavy rainfall with all shower, rain and thunderstorm activity across the region today and forecasters say the weather situation in Capricornia should be the 'most significant' in Queensland today.

The forecast heavy rain comes after huge totals have been recorded across the district in the past few days.

Since Sunday, Yeppoon has officially recorded 221mm while Rockhampton has received 103.8mm in the same time period, including 40mm since 9am yesterday.

More to come.