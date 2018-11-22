Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toby More and Amy Walters scramble across Ruthven St as rain falls in the Toowoomba CBD.
Toby More and Amy Walters scramble across Ruthven St as rain falls in the Toowoomba CBD. Kevin Farmer
Weather

Severe thunderstorms predicted to bring damaging winds

22nd Nov 2018 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:50 AM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland, with damaging winds likely.

At 10.20 am, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert, Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Grandchester and Helidon.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for south-east Queensland.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Ipswich, Beaudesert, Laidley, Springbrook, Lake Manchester, Lowood and Fernvale by 10.55am.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11.25 am.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.

editors picks severe thunderstorm warning toowoomba weather
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Former Yeppoon golfer scores spot in British Open

    premium_icon Former Yeppoon golfer scores spot in British Open

    Golf One of the hottest prospect in Australian golf explains how his career was launched in Central Queensland

    • 22nd Nov 2018 9:42 AM
    What you need to know about today's Christmas parade

    What you need to know about today's Christmas parade

    Whats On The festival spirit has hit Rockhampton, here's how to get involved

    More fishing platforms to be installed across the Fitzroy

    premium_icon More fishing platforms to be installed across the Fitzroy

    News Plans to build one off the river, at Mt Morgan, Woolwash or Six Mile

    Rockhampton school students' futures take off into the stars

    premium_icon Rockhampton school students' futures take off into the stars

    Community Crowd gathers for a spot of Saturn watching on the oval

    Local Partners