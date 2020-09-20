Menu
Severe thunderstorms to slam Queensland, NSW

by Steve Zemek
20th Sep 2020 3:18 PM
Severe thunderstorms with the possibility of wind gusts in excess of 90km/h and large hail have been forecast for southwestern Queensland and central NSW.

After rain battered parts of Queensland and NSW on Saturday and a lull on Sunday, wild weather is forecast to hit parts of the two states on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast severe thunderstorms for large sections of southwest Queensland including Quilpie, Windora, Cunnamulla and Thargomindah.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said severe thunderstorms were forecast to bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail.

 

A flood warning is also in place for the Bulloo River near Quilpie after heavy rainfall over the last 48 hours.

While the river was falling on Sunday afternoon, renewed rainfall on Monday was expected to see it rise again on Monday.


Parts of Queensland and NSW experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday - with Vergemont Creek near Longreach in central Queensland copping 125mm in the 48 hours to 9am Sunday.

The same low pressure system which is expected to batter Queensland will also affect central NSW.

Broken Hill endured flash flooding after 10-20mm of rain fell in a very short period. Pic: Sarah McConnell via Twitter @SarahJMcConnell.
Broken Hill endured flash flooding after 10-20mm of rain fell in a very short period. Pic: Sarah McConnell via Twitter @SarahJMcConnell.


A broad area of the state west of the ranges is expected to receive severe thunderstorms on Monday, bringing with it heavy rain and damaging winds.

On Saturday Broken Hill, in outback NSW was hit by flash flooding after more than a month's worth of rain fell in 15 minutes.

