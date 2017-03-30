SEVERE weather warning for CQ, Rocky, Gladstone

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are currently affecting the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and southern parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields districts.

5am: ROCKHAMPTON, Gladstone and the Central Queensland region are back in the firing line for more severe weather this morning as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie system continues to pound the region.

Heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are currently affecting the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and southern parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields districts.

The Bureau of Met issued a severe weather warning at 4.45am for destructive winds and heavy rainfall for people in the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Maranoa and Warrego Forecast Districts.

Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250mm are expected, with significantly higher accumulations possible locally. This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of severe localised flash flooding.

Heavy rain falling in the warning area at 2.45am, Thursday.

Locations that may be affected include Rockhampton, Gladstone, Kingaroy, Bundaberg, Miles and the Sunshine Coast.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90km/h, are occurring in the warning area, particularly about the coast and islands, between Hamilton Island and Gladstone.

Mt Morgan on No 7 Dam evacuation alert

At 4am EST Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was located over inland central Queensland just south of Emerald. The system is expected to continue moving southeastwards over the Central Highlands this morning, before tracking over southeast Queensland during Thursday afternoon .

Heavy rainfall will move into the Darling Downs and Southeast Coast districts this morning. Destructive wind gusts may develop about the coastal fringe and elevated terrain of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts from Thursday afternoon.

The focus for heavy rain will then shift south and extend into southeastern parts of the state during Thursday afternoon. Widespread daily rainfall totals in excess of are 200mm possible, with isolated very heavy daily totals in excess of 400mm possible, mostly around the higher ground in southeast Queensland.

This rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Gladstone and the New South Wales border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

More to follow