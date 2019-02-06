Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology's current rainfall chart for Central Queensland.
The Bureau of Meteorology's current rainfall chart for Central Queensland. Contributed
Weather

Severe weather warning issued for Lower Burdekin

Aden Stokes
by
6th Feb 2019 2:22 PM

SEVERE weather warnings are currently in place for people in Herbert, Lower Burdekin, Central Coast, Whitsundays, parts of North Tropical Coast, Tablelands, Northern Goldfields, Upper Flinders, North West, Central Highlands, Coalfields and Central West.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, heavy rainfall risk remain possible between Cardwell and Sarina and adjacent inland.

Areas of heavy rainfall could continue today and overnight, particularly with thunderstorms. Six-hourly totals between 150mm and 200mm are possible.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is also likely to continue across the northwestern interior south of the tropical low. Six-hourly rainfall totals of 60mm to 120mm are possible.

Damaging wind gusts around 90km/h are possible in coastal areas south of Airlie Beach, particularly overnight.

Locations which may be affected include Cardwell, Ingham, Townsville, Bowen, Ayr, Palm Island, Rollingstone, Proserpine, Collinsville, the Whitsunday Islands, Mackay and Sarina, as well as Julia Creek, Richmond, Hughenden and Winton.

A number of major Flood Warnings are current for these regions.

Keep an eye on the Bureau of Meteorology for severe weather warning updates and major flood warning updates.

buereau of metoerology flood warning severe weather warning tmb weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Nikko bandit: remanded in custody for petrol station robbery

    premium_icon Nikko bandit: remanded in custody for petrol station robbery

    Crime UPDATE 12:45PM: A MAN has been remanded in custody after an armed robbery of a service station while marked with Nikko pens on the weekend.

    50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    premium_icon 50 builder collapses, subbies owed $500m

    Business More could collapse this year if urgent action isn’t taken

    Man tasered after robbing Rocky pub twice in one day

    premium_icon Man tasered after robbing Rocky pub twice in one day

    Crime He had also driven off without paying for petrol earlier in the day

    Subbie’s fight to reclaim $330k from JM Kelly

    premium_icon Subbie’s fight to reclaim $330k from JM Kelly

    Business Peter Wrafter’s company was owed hundreds of thousands