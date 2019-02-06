Severe weather warning issued for Lower Burdekin

The Bureau of Meteorology's current rainfall chart for Central Queensland.

SEVERE weather warnings are currently in place for people in Herbert, Lower Burdekin, Central Coast, Whitsundays, parts of North Tropical Coast, Tablelands, Northern Goldfields, Upper Flinders, North West, Central Highlands, Coalfields and Central West.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, heavy rainfall risk remain possible between Cardwell and Sarina and adjacent inland.

Areas of heavy rainfall could continue today and overnight, particularly with thunderstorms. Six-hourly totals between 150mm and 200mm are possible.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is also likely to continue across the northwestern interior south of the tropical low. Six-hourly rainfall totals of 60mm to 120mm are possible.

Damaging wind gusts around 90km/h are possible in coastal areas south of Airlie Beach, particularly overnight.

Locations which may be affected include Cardwell, Ingham, Townsville, Bowen, Ayr, Palm Island, Rollingstone, Proserpine, Collinsville, the Whitsunday Islands, Mackay and Sarina, as well as Julia Creek, Richmond, Hughenden and Winton.

A number of major Flood Warnings are current for these regions.

Keep an eye on the Bureau of Meteorology for severe weather warning updates and major flood warning updates.