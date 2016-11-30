Severe weather warnings cancelled for Capricornia

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas in Central and Southeast Queensland.

UPDATE 5.35PM: The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the severe thunderstorm warning for Capricornia.

UPDATE 5:10PM: DUE to severe storms in Brisbane, Rockhampton will this afternoon host a large contingent of international tourists.

Rockhampton Airport boss Scott Waters said the Air New Zealand A320 would be diverted to Central Queensland.

Unfortunately there'll be no chance for passengers to experience the highlights of Rockhampton, with the plane simply stopping for refuelling and expected to fly to Brisbane later tonight.

The flight was travelling from Christchurch to Brisbane.

The A320 aircraft seat over 160 people.

4:50PM: LARGE hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfalls could soon hit the Rockhampton region.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon with flash flooding also possible over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include areas northwest of Gladstone and just south of Rockhampton, as well as the Southeast Queensland area.

The warming was issued at 4.34pm with the next expected at 7.35pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise people should: