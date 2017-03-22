'Trouble spots': Emergency portaloos hauled into Rocky street

PORTALOOS are being provided to residents of Baden Powell St as rain continues pummel Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Regional Services general manager Peter Kofod said the region's infrastructure was holding reasonably well, but there were some known "trouble spots".

"The storm water network across the city is performing well and coping with the current rainfall levels," Mr Kofod said.

"I would like to thank our crews that have been inspecting and clearing drains and inlets across the city over the last few days to ensure that our drains are flowing effectively.

"There are some known trouble spots experiencing sewer overflows, particularly Baden Powell Street, which is one we thought we had fixed, and portaloos are being provided."

There are currently road closures in Baree, Bouldercombe, Gracemere, Morinish and Park Avenue.

Council encourage everyone to drive safely on the roads, and if it's flooded - forget it.