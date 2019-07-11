Sewing provides a creative outlet away from life's stresses

UNIQUE OUTFITS: Lisa Wandrey with her collection of handmade clothing she will have at Rockhampton River Festival.

UNIQUE OUTFITS: Lisa Wandrey with her collection of handmade clothing she will have at Rockhampton River Festival. Vanessa Jarrett

WHEN Gracemere's Lisa Wandrey sews she is taken to another world, free of worries and stress.

Mrs Wandrey is the face behind My Little Wanderers, selling handmade children's clothing at markets and events.

She started the business around four years ago with her sister-in-law Kay Hong.

They had always talked about doing it so they finally took the leap, but now Mrs Wandrey runs it on her own.

She loves the market scene and friendliness of everyone.

"Markets are like a family....you see the same stallholders and you get talking and you get to know them,” Mrs Wandrey said.

Mrs Wandrey has been sewing since she was around 12.

"The way my Mum taught me was go buy the pattern you like, go buy the fabric you like, go and read it and if you don't understand it come and talk to me,” she said.

"I can remember as a kid just sewing and having fun.”

Lisa Wandrey of My Little Wanderers with her collection of handmade clothing she will have for sale at Rockhampton River Festival. Vanessa Jarrett

READ HERE: Heritage Village a buzz of activity with tours and works

READ HERE: Best in the bridal business: DejaVu hits high note at awards

READ HERE: Wordly experience travelling high seas shared in new cafe

The sewing dropped off in her later teenage years and then she went on to have children and life got busy so it fell by the wayside.

"It's not until the last five years I got back into it, when the girls were old enough they didn't need me for everything,” she said.

Mrs Wandrey works full-time as a dental therapist in the schools and uses sewing as a therapy.

"The fact that I just relax, the world seems a better place, the stress goes, the other side of my brain just kicks in,” she said

But it can be hard juggling work and a side business, preparing for markets and spending most weekends out.

She said some days she hits meltdown and other days it's okay.

"It's taught me it is what it is, if I cant do it, I can't do it and accept it, if I haven't got enough done that's okay.”

By 5pm this afternoon, Mrs Wandrey will be manning her stall at Rockhampton River Festival.

The hours of operation for the market stalls are Friday 5pm to 10.30pm, Saturday 10am to 10.30pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

MY LITTLE WANDERERS

Handmade outfits from size 000 to six

Stock available at CQ Marketplace, Stockland from Thursday to Sunday

Sewn by Lisa Wandrey in Gracemere

Search her on Facebook

Find her at Rockhampton River Festival

It's the first time she has been to growing annual event and she isn't sure what to expect.

"I am expecting it to be fun and exciting and I will enjoy myself... my stuff may not appeal to everybody,” she said.

But she says it's not about making big sales. It's about selling enough to give her the boost to keep going and tick over enough to afford to continue.

"At the moment it is not an income, its my de stress and enjoyment,” she said.

"I haven't crossed that line where it is my income and it has to support me wholly and solely, I don't think I would enjoy it if I did that.

"I am happy where it is, that happy medium where it is more a hobby business.”

Overall, Mrs Wandrey loves what she does.

She likes to be able to make something that is unique and a bit different.

Unless there is a special, she only makes six outfits from each fabric.

"It is one of kind, there are only six, not like 100 at Target,” she said.

"I don't get bored with it and people can buy something they are not going to see 10 of down the street.”

Rockhampton River Festival begins today and will run until Sunday.

For more information and to buy event tickets visit www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au. Entry is free.