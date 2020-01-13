Sewing saviours make a difference one stitch at a time

AMID the devastation left behind by fierce bushfires which raged across the country, countless people have shown their compassion towards millions of affected wildlife.

Many Central Queenslanders have jumped on board to lend their craft skills, including three nine-year-old friends Amarni Stanton, Abbi Ramm and Stevi Keogh who have made more than 50 pouches in nine different sizes, and 10 3D joey pouches for kangaroos.

Their contributions will be sent to the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild’s main hub in New South Wales before the items are dispersed to affected regions.

After the Rockhampton girls were each given sewing machines for Christmas, they decided it was a perfect opportunity to put them to good use.

While they’d never sewn before, the girls took to the popular pastime like ducks to water – especially with the knowledge of the cause they would be supporting.

Their crafty exercises were also perfect excuses to spend quality time together.

The girls decided to host sleepovers to sew the wildlife pouches as they reflected on the poor animals injured in the recent fires.

As of Friday, they had devoted two days to the cause, and did not plan on stopping right away.

“This week, they will be getting together for a couple more days (of sewing)...they’re ­loving it,” said proud mother, Kristie Stanton.

Relatives were also caught up in the action.

Their mothers were summoned to cut, pin and stack the pouches while the youngsters took to the sewing machines.

Along with their craft items, the girls will also send new medical supplies including bandages and eye wash.

Ms Stanton said they wished to see more people jump on board if they had spare time to knit or crochet nests or pouches. The Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild is in high need of joey pouches, 3D hanging pouches and animal beds.

If you would like to lend your skills to help the affected wildlife, visit theusefulkitchen.com/arccg-petterns-files/ for craft patterns.

Make sure to visit the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild’s Facebook page for more details on how you can get involved.